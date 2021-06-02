French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Martinez in straight sets

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas has claimed a straight-set victory over Spain's Pedro Martinez in the second round of 2021 French Open. The Greek player has advanced after beating Martinez 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in over two hours. Tsitsipas had clinched a 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-1 victory over Jeremy Chardy to open his account in Paris, previously. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

The first set turned out to be competitive as Martinez held a 3-2 lead. However, Tsitsipas broke his serve twice to win the set 6-3. In the second set as well, Tsitsipas broke after trailing (3-4), thereby winning 6-4. The Greek outlasted Martinez in the third set, proceeding to the third round. Tsitsipas struck a total of eight aces in the match.

Information

Tsitsipas claims his 11th French Open match-win

This was the 11th match-win for Tsitsipas at the Roland Garros. He now has 18 clay-court wins in the ongoing season. Tsitsipas now has a win-loss record of 34-8, having won the Lyon Open and Monte-Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas to face John Isner in third round

In the match, Tsitsipas registered an impressive 26/27 at the net. He hit 45 winners, and committed 30 unforced errors. Tsitsipas will now face 31st seed John Isner in the third round. "I really like playing in Paris. I'm glad my tennis is there, and I'm able to deliver not just good tennis but also create a good atmosphere," he said after the match.

Nishikori

A resounding win for Japan's Kei Nishikori

Elsewhere, Japan's Kei Nishikori earned resounding win over 23rd seed Karen Khachanov in second round in Paris. He defeated the Russian 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an intense battle that ran for nearly four hours. Nishikori now owns a remarkable win-loss record of 26-7 in five-set matches, and has won 10 of the last 11 five-set clashes he has contested.