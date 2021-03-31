Women's and men's singles top seeds Ashleigh Barty and Daniil Medvedev progressed further in the ongoing Miami Open. Australia's Barty booked her spot in the semis as Russia's Medvedev assured himself of a place in the quarter-finals of the men's tournament. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Sonego to advance. Here we present the key details of the matches.

Proceedings Barty to face fifth seed Svitolina next

Barty ousted seventh seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in two hours and 16 minutes on the Grandstand Court. She will face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semis following her gruelling 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win. Meanwhile, fifth seed Svitolina advanced to the last four after defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-2.

WTA Rankings Barty one win away from retaining her number one ranking

The victory leaves Barty one semi-final win away from retaining her WTA world number one ranking. However, the Australian insisted she was not preoccupied with holding on to top spot. "It's an amazing thing to be No. 1 in the world at the moment, but I promise you that's not what makes me happy," Barty said.

Medvedev Medvedev ousts Tiafoe, to face Bautista Agut next

Medvedev eased past Frances Tiafoe of the United States in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. He hammered down 11 aces in the win, breaking Tiafoe three times en route to victory. Medvedev will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight after the Spaniard eliminated John Isner in three sets. Bautista Agut saved a match point before claiming a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) win.

Men's singles Korda continues his giant-killing run, Sinner goes through

World number 87 Sebastian Korda continued his giant-killing run by knocking out Argentina's fifth seed Diego Schwartzman, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Korda will face Russia's fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the last eight. Rublev reached the quarters with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Italy's 21st-seeded Jannik Sinner downed Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last eight.

Information Raonic gets beaten, win for Tsitsipas