Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal has now completed 800 consecutive weeks inside the Top 10 of ATP Rankings. As of now, his incredible run has spanned over 15 years (5,600 days, 1,34,400 hours, and counting). In November 2020, Nadal broke legend Jimmy Connors' mark of 789 straight weeks in the Top 10. Considering the same, we take a look at the feats he accomplished.

Feat Nadal has spent 570 weeks in Top 2

Nadal first broke into the Top 10 in April 2005 at the age of 18. He reached the landmark a month before securing his first Roland Garros title. In the next 15 years, he either held the number one or two spot, more often than not. Interestingly, the Spaniard has spent 71 percent of his record streak in the Top 2 (570 weeks).

Do you know? When Nadal could have slipped out of the Top 10

In 2015, Nadal was on the brink of moving out of the Top 10. However, he remained on number 10, and didn't plunge further. Another season later (2016/17), Nadal slipped to number nine but reclaimed the top-spot eventually.

Record Nadal's record unlikely to be broken

The champion of Clay Court, Rafa, is likely to retain his record for quite long. As stated, Connors (789 from 1973-1988) stands second on the list of consecutive weeks in Top 10 after the former (800). Following Connors is the Swiss Maestro Roger Federer, with a 734-consecutive-week run in Top 10 (2002-2016). Meanwhile, Ivan Lendl holds the fourth spot with 619 consecutive weeks (1980-1992).

Landmark Will Rafa break this incredible record?

Nadal will eye another significant milestone, which seems well within his range. On the list of most overall weeks in the Top 10 of ATP Rankings, Nadal presently owns the third spot with 800 weeks. He is only behind Federer (931) and Connors (816) on the tally. Furthermore, Nadal could become the first-ever player to achieve 1,000 consecutive weeks in the Top 10.

2020 A phenomenal season for Nadal