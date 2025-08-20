Iga Swiatek clinched her maiden Cincinnati Open title

Iga Swiatek 6-0 Jasmine Paolini: By the numbers

By Rajdeep Saha 05:23 am Aug 20, 2025

Iga Swiatek clinched her maiden Cincinnati Open title on Tuesday, defeating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The win marked Swiatek's 11th WTA 1000 title and 24th overall. The victory came just a month after her Wimbledon win and made her the first Polish player to win a singles title at this event in the Open era. Here are further details.