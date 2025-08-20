Iga Swiatek 6-0 Jasmine Paolini: By the numbers
What's the story
Iga Swiatek clinched her maiden Cincinnati Open title on Tuesday, defeating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The win marked Swiatek's 11th WTA 1000 title and 24th overall. The victory came just a month after her Wimbledon win and made her the first Polish player to win a singles title at this event in the Open era. Here are further details.
Information
Swiatek pips Paolini in Cincinnati Open final
Swiatek doled out 8 aces compared to Paolini clocking none. Paolini edged past Swiatek in terms of double faults (7-2). Swiatek owned a 66% win on the first serve and 56% win on the 2nd. She converted 6/6 brwak points.
H2H
Swiatek has
Swiatek owns a 6-0 win-loss record over Paolini on the WTA Tour. Before this, Swiatek met Paolini at the 2025 Bad Homburg semis this year, winning 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek also beat Paolini at BJK CUP- semis in 2024, winning in three sets. In 2024, Swaitek beat Paolini at Roland Garros final. Before that, she beat Paolini at 2022 US Open and 2018 Prague.