Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski will be missing action for about a month with a knee injury. This has ruled him out of the Champions League quarter-final clash against French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Lewandowski limped off in Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifying match. He has been ruled out of the upcoming WCQ match against England tonight. Here's more.

Quote Lewandowski has suffered sprained ligaments, confirms club

"Robert Lewandowski has suffered sprained ligaments in his right knee. The striker will be out for around four weeks," said Bayern Munich in a statement. As per reports, the striker has returned to Germany for further treatment.

UCL Lewandowski to miss key Champions League games

Bayern are set to face PSG over two legs in the coming next two weeks. Lewandowski, who has netted five Champions League goals this season, will be a big miss for the Bavarians. If Bayern progress, Lewandowski could also miss the first leg of the semi-final. Bayern will face the winner between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Exploits Lewandowski has been brilliant this season

Lewandowski has been in terrific form this season, picking from where he left of in 2019-20. The Polish international has netted 42 goals for Bayern across competitions. He has already smashed 35 goals in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season. Notably, he smashed 55 goals in 47 games for Bayern last season. He has also netted 40-plus goals for Bayern for six successive seasons.

Information Lewandowski has scored 66 goals for Poland