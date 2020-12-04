La Liga champions Real Madrid are enduring a difficult 2020-21 season so far in both the Spanish league and UEFA Champions League. Real are fourth in La Liga 2020-21 standings, trailing leaders Real Sociedad by seven points, having played a game less. In the Champions League, Real are placed third in Group B. Here's what manager Zinedine Zidane has said.

Real Real haven't been at their best of late

Real have endured a three-game winless run in La Liga. Their last victory came on October 31 against Huesca. Since then, Los Blancos have lost 4-1 against Valencia, drew 1-1 against Villarreal, before being beaten 2-1 by Alaves. Their loss against Shakhtar in the Champions League this week places them in a must-win scenario against Gladbach next week.

Focus Zidane wants players to focus on the next match

"I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that, so are the players," Zidane said after Real's defeat in Ukraine. "We have to lift ourselves up and think about the next match. We're on a bad run, there's nothing else to do other than think about the next match and go ahead."

Ramos Ramos asks his team-mates to give an extra push

According to a report in Spanish publication AS. skipper Sergio Ramos has asked his team-mates to give "an extra push until the end of the year." Ahead of this weekend's clash against Sevilla, Ramos tried to cheer the players. "This is Real Madrid, gentlemen. Together, we've come out of worse," he said. Real have lost six out of their last eight visits to Seville.

Information Sevilla will challenge Real Madrid