India's used car market to surpass 6M units this fiscal

India 's used car market is set to witness a major boom, with sales expected to cross six million units in the current fiscal year. The growth is being driven by value-conscious consumers, increased digital adoption, and improved access to finance. According to a report by credit rating agency Crisil Ratings, the market value of these pre-owned vehicles is around ₹4 lakh crore—almost equivalent to new car sales.

Market dynamics Used-to-new car sales ratio jumps to 1.4 The report highlights a major change in the used-to-new car sales ratio, which has jumped to 1.4 from less than one, five years ago. This growth is more than double that of new cars and indicates a structural shift in the market. Anuj Sethi, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings, said this trend shows quicker upgrade cycles and growing preference for utility vehicles.

Resilience Delays in new car deliveries pushing buyers toward used cars The used car market has remained stable even amid the pandemic as well as semiconductor shortage that disrupted new car production. This is likely to continue as prolonged rare earth magnet shortages delay new car deliveries, pushing buyers toward pre-owned vehicles for quicker access. First-time buyers also have a wider selection of used car models, thanks to strong post-pandemic new car sales.