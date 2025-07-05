India is 4th most equal society globally: World Bank

India has emerged as one of the most equal societies in the world, according to recent data from the World Bank . The country ranks fourth globally with a Gini Index of 25.5, behind the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Belarus. The Gini Index is a measure of income distribution where zero indicates perfect equality and 100 indicates maximum inequality.

Economic comparison India's score better than US, China India's Gini Index score is better than that of developed economies such as China (35.7) and the United States (41.8), along with all G7 and G20 countries. The country's score has improved from 28.8 in 2011, indicating a steady improvement in income equality over time. The Ministry of Social Welfare attributed this achievement to government initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and improving financial access.

Welfare programs 171M Indians were lifted out of extreme poverty The World Bank's Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief revealed that between 2011 and 2023, 171 million Indians were lifted out of extreme poverty. The extreme poverty rate plummeted from 16.2% to a mere 2.3% during this period, based on the global poverty line of $2.15 per day. Key government schemes such as PM Jan Dhan Yojana and Aadhaar have played a pivotal role in this transformation by promoting financial inclusion and direct welfare delivery, respectively.