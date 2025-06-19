Make Aadhaar updates hassle-free with these 5 smart tips
Updating your Aadhaar card can be a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be.
With a few simple tips, you can make the process easier and ensure that your details are updated.
Be it changing your address or updating your phone number, knowing the correct steps can save you a lot of time and energy.
Here are five must-know tips to easily update Aadhaar.
Online update
Use online services for convenience
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides an online portal for updating specific details on your Aadhaar card.
This particular service enables you to update information such as address without having to visit an enrollment center.
Just log in using your Aadhaar number and follow the instructions given on the website.
This way, you save time and avoid the hassle of physical paperwork.
Document preparation
Keep documents handy
Before you start with any update process, make sure you have all the required documents in place and ready to go.
For example, if you are updating your address, keep a scanned copy of a valid proof of address document handy to upload online or show at an enrollment center.
Having these documents handy beforehand makes the process smoother and saves time.
Detail verification
Verify details carefully
When updating information on your Aadhaar card, double-check all entries before submission.
Errors in details such as name spelling or date of birth can lead to complications later on.
Ensure that every piece of information matches exactly with supporting documents to avoid rejection or further corrections down the line.
Status tracking
Track your update status online
After submitting an update request, keep a regular check on its status through UIDAI's online portal.
By entering your unique request number (given at the time of submission), you can keep a tab on progress and know when changes have been successfully processed or if something is needed from your side.
Physical visit
Visit enrollment centers when necessary
For updates that can't be done online (like biometric data changes), you will have to visit an authorized enrollment center.
Ensure that you book an appointment in advance, if possible, and take all necessary original documents along with their photocopies for verification purposes during the visit.