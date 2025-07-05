British team to examine stranded F-35 in Kerala today

A British team of around 25 to 40 aviation engineers is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, with an initial schedule for Sunday, to examine the F-35 fighter jet of the Royal Navy. The aircraft has been stranded for three weeks after an emergency landing last month. The technicians will inspect the fault in the F-35 parked at Thiruvananthapuram airport and decide whether it can be repaired locally or needs to be ferried back to the United Kingdom .

Emergency details Bad weather, low fuel forced jet to land The British F-35B, part of HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on June 14 due to bad weather and low fuel. The Indian Air Force provided assistance for the safe landing and refueling. However, a hydraulic failure was detected during pre-departure checks which prevented the jet from returning to its carrier.

Hangar dispute Initial refusal for shifting the jet into a hangar Initially, the British Royal Navy had refused Air India's offer to shift the jet into a hangar despite Kerala's monsoon rains. However, they later agreed to move it into a hangar. The aircraft is currently parked at Bay 4 of Thiruvananthapuram airport under Central Industrial Security Force protection and guarded by six members from HMS Prince of Wales.

Repair plans Aircraft valued over $110 million The United Kingdom has accepted the offer to move the aircraft to a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. A spokesperson for the British High Commission said that "the aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment." The F-35B Lightning jet is valued at over $110 million and is one of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft.