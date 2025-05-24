'One state, one global destination': PM at Niti Aayog meet
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states to develop "future-ready" cities and at least one world-class tourist destination.
He was speaking at the 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi.
The PM stressed on increasing development speed to achieve "Viksit Bharat" or developed India by 2047.
"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," he said.
Tourism focus
Modi's 'one state, one global destination' initiative
PM Modi proposed the "one state, one global destination" initiative to boost tourism. He said this would also develop neighboring cities as tourist spots.
The meeting was the first with state chief ministers after recent tensions with Pakistan and attacks on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to its tourism push.
Collaborative effort
Modi emphasizes 'Team India' approach for development
During the meeting, PM Modi stressed on a "Team India" approach between the Centre and states.
He said, "If Centre and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible."
The theme of this year's meeting was "Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047," focusing on the states' role in India's development by 2047.
Urban development
Modi calls for 'growth, innovation, sustainability' in urbanization
PM Modi also stressed on "growth, innovation and sustainability" as key factors in developing future-ready cities.
"Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit," he said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu proposed forming three sub-groups to speed up efforts toward a developed India by 2047.
Meeting attendance
Southern CMs skip Niti Aayog meeting
Notably, the southern chief ministers of Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala skipped the meeting.
However, Andhra Pradesh's Naidu, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, and Telangana's Revanth Reddy were present.
Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah and Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Sukhu also attended.
Earlier in the day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said she would be skipping the meeting.