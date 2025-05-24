What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states to develop "future-ready" cities and at least one world-class tourist destination.

He was speaking at the 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi.

The PM stressed on increasing development speed to achieve "Viksit Bharat" or developed India by 2047.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," he said.