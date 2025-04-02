In 2010, the Delhi Waqf Board claimed ownership of Humayun's Tomb, saying it was one among 150-plus heritage properties illegally held by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The board has also asked for permission to perform namaz at the Mughal Mosque in the Qutub Minar complex, citing historical precedence.

In Delhi alone, over 200 properties under the control of two different central government agencies had been declared as Waqf properties, top government officials found, according to PTI.