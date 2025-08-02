Oval Test: England lose Zak Crawley in chase of 374 

England lost Zak Crawley in the final over of Day 3 in the 5th Test versus India at The Oval. Crawley and Ben Duckett started well before being watchful as they got to a 50-run partnership in the 13th over. The 14th over bowled by Mohammed Siraj saw Crawley get castled. England need 324 runs to win the Test with two Days remaining.

Summary Summary of Day 3 at The Oval India were 75/2 at stumps on Day 2. And on Saturday, overnight batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep ended up with a 107-run stand. Akash Deep slammed a fifty whereas Jaiswal got to a hundred. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored fifties later on as India scored 396. For England, Josh Tongue managed a fifer. In response, England are 50/1.

Chase Crawley departs after adding 50 runs alongside Duckett English openers posted a solid 50-run stand before Crawley's wicket handed India an impetus. Technically, England are 50/2 given Chris Woakes won't feature in this Test. Crawley scored 14 runs from 36 balls. Siraj got his wicket with a yorker. Meanwhile, Duckett is unbeaten on 34 runs from 48 balls. Siraj has bowled 3.5 overs and owns figure worth 1/11.

Do you know? Crawley and Duckett complete 2,500 partnership runs (Tests) As per ESPNcricinfo, Crawley and Duckett have surpassed 2,500 partnership runs in Tests. They owns 2,511 runs at 46.50. This was their 14th fifty-run stand. They also own 5 century partnerships.

Akash Deep Akash Deep slams his maiden fifty in Test cricket Indian pacer Akash Deep put a value on his wicket after being asked to come out at number 4 as a nightwatchman on Day 2. The player's 66-run knock came off 94 balls. He hit 12 fours and struck at 70.21. Akash Deep became the second Indian nightwatchman to score a half-century in the 21st century. Amit Mishra attained this feat twice earlier.

Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal records his 6th century in Test cricket Jaiswal resumed Day 3 unscathed on 51 from 49 balls. Notably, he was dropped by Liam Dawson when on 40 and by Harry Brook early in the 5th over on Day 2. He ended up scoring 118 runs from 164 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. Jaiswal owns 2,209 runs at 50.20. This was his 6th ton (12 fifties).

Gill Gill ends with 754 runs in the series Shubman Gill ended the 2025 Test tour of England with 754 runs. The Indian skipper managed 21 and 11 in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval. Gill's knock of 11 in the 3rd innings helped him scale down the tally of Graham Gooch, who scored 752 runs versus India in 1990 as captain. Only Don Bradman owns most runs (810).

Jadeja 27th Test fifty for Jadeja Jadeja smashed a valiant 77-ball 53 in India's 2nd innings. He walked out on Day 3 when India were 229/5. Thereafter, Jadeja was involved in some key partnerships to help India extend their lead. Jadeja recorded his 27th Test fifty. He also owns 5 tons. Playing his 85th Test (128 innings), Jadeja has raced to 3,886 runs at 37.72.

Vs ENG Jadeja bosses the show versus England As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja surpassed 1,500 Test runs versus England. In 25 matches, he has scored 1,547 runs at 41.81. This was his 11th fifty vs England (100s: 3). Jadeja finished the 2025 series versus England with a tally of 516 runs from 5 Tests (10 innings). He registered 1 ton and 5 fifties at 86.

Sundar Washington Sundar hammers 53 versus England at The Oval Sundar helped India score 396 in the 3rd innings. With a fine 53-run knock, Sundar's blitz saw India set England a target of 374. Sundar arrived when India were 323/7 in the 3rd session on Day 3. Sundar faced 46 balls and struck at 115.22. Sundar, who played in four of the 5 Tests in this series, finished with 284 runs at 47.33.