Decoding captains with 750-plus runs in a Test series

Shubman Gill ended the 2025 Test tour of England with 754 runs. The Indian skipper managed 21 and 11 in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval. Gill's knock of 11 in the 3rd innings helped him scale down the tally of Graham Gooch, who scored 752 runs versus India in 1990. Here we decode captains with most runs in a series.

#1 810 runs - Don Bradman vs ENG, 1936/37 Former Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman holds the record for the most runs by a captain in a Test series. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batting ace clocked 810 runs in The Ashes in Australia from 5 matches (9 innings) at 90. Bradman hammered three hundreds and a fifty alongside two ducks. His highest score in the series was 270.

#2 754 runs - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025 As mentioned, Gill finished the England vs India Test series in 2025 with 754 runs under his belt. Across 5 Tests (10 innings), Gill averaged 75.40. He struck at 65.56. Gill slammed four hundreds with a best score of 269. Notably, he hit a century and a double-century in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. He also smashed a ton each at Edgbaston and Manchester.