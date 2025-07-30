Mohammed Siraj set to attain massive landmark in international cricket
As Team India gears up for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, all eyes will be on pacer Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm pacer is just one wicket away from a major milestone - his 200th international wicket. This could be achieved in London, where India are looking to level the series 2-2 after a morale-boosting draw in Manchester. Here's more.
Series contribution
India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing series
Despite a tough outing in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he gave away 140 runs in 30 overs for just one wicket, Siraj's overall contributions to the series have been valuable. He has taken 14 wickets at an average of 39.71 from 4 matches. He is India's joint-highest wicket-taker along with Jasprit Bumrah.
Milestone journey
Breaking down Siraj's bowling stats in international cricket
In 40 Test matches, Siraj has a total of 114 wickets at an average of 31.84, including four five-wicket hauls. In 44 ODIs, he has 71 wickets at 24.04 with the help of one fifer. Lastly in T20Is, the pacer has bagged 14 wickets from 16 matches at 32.28. He has one four-fer. Overall in international cricket, Siraj has managed 199 wickets at 29.09 from 100 matches (133 innings).
Tests
Siraj's performance in Test cricket on English soil
England has been a good hunting ground for Siraj. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 Tests on English soil, he has managed 37 wickets at an average of 36.16, including a memorable 6/70 at Edgbaston earlier in this series. His last outing at The Oval was during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia where he took five wickets including a four-for in the first innings.