KL Rahul slams his seventh 50+ score in England (Tests)

Indian batter KL Rahul continues to impress with his incredible knocks on England soil. The 33-year-old recorded another 50+ score, this time in the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford. Rahul led India's bid to draw the Test. He added a 188-run stand with Shubman Gill in the third innings. Notably, Rahul now has seven 50+ scores in England (Tests).

Knock Rahul guards middle order Gill and Rahul staged a valiant fightback on Day 4 after India, trailing 311 runs, were down to 0/2. The duo first survived a challenging spell from England's bowlers. While the bowlers attacked from both ends, Rahul tackled the uneven bounce with precision. Rahul, who was staring at a century, fell to Ben Stokes on the fifth morning. He scored 230-ball 90 (8 fours).

Score Rahul in England As mentioned, Rahul recorded his seventh 50+ score on England soil in Test cricket. His tally includes four tons, the joint second-most for India in the format, with Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dilip Vengsarkar. In 13 Tests in England, Rahul has racked up 1,125 runs at an average of 43.26. In the ongoing England series, he owns 511 runs at 63.87.

Information Rahul, Gill put on heroic century-plus stand Rahul and Gill added 188 runs, the highest stand in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG).

Career A look at his Test stats Rahul has evolved into a dependable top-order batter in Test cricket. His endurance in the ongoing series has stood out. The 33-year-old now has 19 half-centuries in the format. He also has 10 tons. Rahul has racked up 3,768 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 35.88. Overall, the Indian batter has recorded five half-centuries against England in Tests.