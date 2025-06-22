KL Rahul completes 1,000 Test runs against England: Key stats 

Star Indian opener KL Rahul has gone past 1,000 runs against England in Test cricket . He achieved this milestone on Day 3 of the opening Test between the two teams at Headingley, Leeds. Rahul, who scored 42 runs in India's 1st innings, got to the landmark with his third run in his side's next outing. Here we decode his Test stats against the Brits.

Stats Rahul averages nearly 40 against England Playing his 14th Test against England, Rahul has gone past 1,000 runs as he averages nearly 40. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the 17th Indian to accomplish this landmark against England. Only versus Australia (894), Rahul owns over 500-plus Test runs besides England. Rahul has so far tallied three tons and two fifties against England.

Information Over 600 runs in England Playing his 10th Test in England, Rahul has over 640 runs at 34-plus. Over 600 of his Test runs in England have come while opening the batting. Sunil Gavaskar (1,152) is the only Indian with more Test runs in the UK as a designated opener.

Milestones Notable records vs England Rahul's highest Test score of 199 came against England in 2016. A match-winning hundred at Lord's in 2021 made him the fifth Indian opener with multiple Test hundreds in England. He scored a brilliant 149-run knock in the fourth innings of the 2018 Oval Test against England, which remains the sixth-highest fourth-innings score by an opener on English soil.

Test stats Over 3,300 runs in Test cricket Coming to his Test numbers, Rahul has raced past 3,300 runs in his Test career at an average of over 33 from 59 matches. He has hit eight hundreds and 17 fifties with a strike rate of around 52. Over 2,800 of his runs have come while opening the innings in Tests. This makes him the most experienced batter in India's current Test squad.