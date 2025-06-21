Tim Southee defends England's decision to bowl in Headingley Test

England bowling coach Tim Southee has defended captain Ben Stokes 's decision to bowl first after India scored a massive 359/3 on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley. The move had raised eyebrows, especially after India's strong batting performance on a pitch that offered little assistance once the early morning moisture dried out. However, Southee clarified that the decision was based on Thursday's pitch reading.

Decision rationale Explanation behind the decision Southee explained the reasoning behind Stokes's decision, saying, "I think with the color of the wicket yesterday and a little bit of, I guess, moisture left in it. There was gonna be a little bit of probably this morning." He added that he thought there was some assistance early on but later became a pretty good surface.

Batting prowess A day for Indian batters India's batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, put up a solid 129-run stand for the third wicket. They took India from a precarious 92/2 to a commanding position at stumps. Jaiswal scored his first Test century in England (101), while Gill remained unbeaten on 127 at the end of Day 1. Rishabh Pant also contributed with an unbeaten 65 in the final session of play.