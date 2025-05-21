IPL 2025, GT vs LSG: Presenting key player match-ups
What's the story
Match 64 of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans host Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 22.
Top-placed GT, led by Shubman Gill, have already qualified for the playoffs and are now eyeing a top-two finish.
Meanwhile, the impending match is of little significance to the Rishabh Pant-led LSG, who have been eliminated.
Here are the key player battles to watch out for.
#1
Shubman Gill vs Avesh Khan
GT captain Gill has been on a roll this season. With over 600 runs, he has been leading from the front.
On the other hand, Avesh Khan is one of the key bowlers in the LSG XI.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the latter has dismissed the GT star thrice in their eight T20 meetings. Gill's strike rate in this battle is 122.22.
#2
Sai Sudharsan vs Ravi Bishnoi
The next match will also see an interesting face-off between the current Orange Cap holder, Sai Sudharsan, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
Although Bishnoi hasn't been among the wickets of late, he can outfox Sudharsan early on.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bishnoi has dismissed Sudharsan once in two T20 innings.
However, the GT batter strikes at 177.77 in this battle.
#3
Nicholas Pooran vs Rashid Khan
Nicholas Pooran has been an integral part of LSG's middle-over plans. He has struck at a staggering 197.82 this season.
Pooran, whose form has dipped in the second half, will be up against Rashid Khan's mastery.
Despite being out of form, Rashid has been a tough nut to crack for batters.
In their 12 T20 meetings, Pooran has scored only 87 runs at a strike rate of 120.83 and fallen thrice to the Afghan spinner.
#4
Rishabh Pant vs Prasidh Krishna
Rishabh Pant's poor form has been among the talking points.
Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history, has tallied just 135 runs from 12 games at an average of 12.27.
The LSG skipper will face a fired-up Prasidh Krishna, who currently has the Purple Cap.
Notably, Pant has fallen to the GT bowler twice in six T20 innings. However, the former's strike rate reads 147.61.