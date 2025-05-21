Next Article
Kuldeep Yadav gets to 100 wickets in IPL: Key Stats
May 21, 2025 08:20 pm
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has completed 100 wickets in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.
The 30-year-old accomplished the landmark with his first wicket versus Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Notably, Yadav was earlier on a roll in the ongoing season. Thereafter, he went wicket less for the last 4 matches.
Here we decode his stats.
Milestone
Kuldeep owns four 4-wicket hauls in IPL
Having made his IPL debut in 2016, Kuldeep took 97 games to complete a century of IPL scalps.
While he averages around 25, his economy rate is just over 8. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls.
The spinner now owns 13 wickets from 13 matches this season. He averages under 20, and his economy rate is a tad over six.