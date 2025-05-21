What's the story

Delhi Capitals's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has completed 100 wickets in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

The 30-year-old accomplished the landmark with his first wicket versus Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Notably, Yadav was earlier on a roll in the ongoing season. Thereafter, he went wicket less for the last 4 matches.

Here we decode his stats.