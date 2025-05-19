What's the story

Gujarat Titans stars Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have become one of the most successful opening pairs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Their consistent performances have been instrumental in taking GT to the playoffs in IPL 2025.

On Sunday, May 18, they proved their mettle against Delhi Capitals as GT chased down a daunting target of 200 runs without losing a single wicket.

Here we look at the records the duo shattered with their unbeaten 205-run stand.