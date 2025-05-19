IPL 2025: Sudharsan, Gill hammer these partnership records versus DC
What's the story
Gujarat Titans stars Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have become one of the most successful opening pairs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
Their consistent performances have been instrumental in taking GT to the playoffs in IPL 2025.
On Sunday, May 18, they proved their mettle against Delhi Capitals as GT chased down a daunting target of 200 runs without losing a single wicket.
Here we look at the records the duo shattered with their unbeaten 205-run stand.
Scoring prowess
Gill and Sudharsan lead the run charts
Gill made an unbeaten 53-ball 93 in the aforementioned game against DC.
He has been a standout player this season, having scored 601 runs in 12 matches, including six fifties.
Meanwhile, Sudharsan went on to hit a brilliant hundred (108* from just 61 balls) against the Capitals.
The southpaw currently tops the scoring charts with an impressive 617 runs, including a century and five fifties.
No other batter has even managed to touch the 550-run mark so far this season.
Partnership stats
Gill and Sudharsan's partnership ranks among IPL's best
Despite having batted together only 30 times in the IPL, Gill and Sudharsan have already claimed the fifth spot on the all-time list of most successful partnerships.
They have scored a total of 1,985 runs in these innings at 68.44. This includes seven century and nine half-century stands.
As per ESPNcricinfo, no other pair with 700-plus runs has a 60-plus average. This puts Gill and Sudharsan in a different league altogether.
DYK
Fourth-most runs as a pair in a season
This season alone, they have added 839 runs together at 76.27.
This includes three century and four half-century stands.
Sudharsan and Gill became the first Indian pair and the fourth pair overall to stitch 800-plus runs in an IPL season.
The duo needs just 101 runs to break the all-time record.
RCB pairs of AB de Villiers-Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis-Kohli currently top this list, having added 939 runs each in the 2016 and 2023 seasons, respectively.
Elite list
Seven 50-plus partnerships in the season
Sudharsan and Gill have recorded seven 50-plus stands this season.
Du Plessis and Kohli, who had eight such partnerships in 2023, are the only batters with more 50-plus stands as a pair in a season.
Meanwhile, no other pair in IPL 2025 has even recorded 500-plus runs or five 50-plus scores.
Gill and Sudharsan also became the first pair to record a 200-plus stand this year.
Their 205* run stand is also the second-highest opening partnership in IPL history.
Feat
Second pair with this feat
The star GT duo, who recorded a 210-run stand against Chennai Super Kings last year, became just the second pair in IPL history with multiple double-century partnerships.
They joined de Villiers and Kohli, who stitched 215* runs versus Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 229 runs against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.
Meanwhile, GT's aforementioned against DC made them the first team to record a 10-wicket win in IPL while chasing a 200-plus target.
Information
Highest partnership versus DC
Meanwhile, Gill and Sudharsan also recorded the highest partnership versus DC for any wicket. They narrowly went past RCB's Chris Gayle and Kohli, who added 204* runs against them in 2012. No other pair even has a 180-plus stand against the team.
Gill
Gill: 2nd-fastest Indian to 5,000 runs in T20s
En route to his 93* against DC, Gill became the 2nd-fastest Indian to complete 5,000 runs in T20s, having taken 154 innings.
The star batter is now only behind KL Rahul (143 innings).
Gill has now raced to 5,072 runs from 157 T20 matches (154 innings) with a strike-rate of 138-plus (100s: 6, 50s: 32).
3,817 of his runs have come in IPL at 40.17. He smashed his 26th IPL fifty (100s: 4).
Sudharsan
Sudharsan slams his 2nd IPL century
Sudharsan, who struck his 2nd IPL ton, has raced to 1,651 runs at 50.03. He also owns 11 IPL fifties.
He became the second GT batter with multiple IPL centuries after Gill (4).
Overall, he now boasts 2,129 runs in the 20-over format from 57 matches.
He averages 43.44 with the help of two tons and 13 fifties.
Future prospects
Gill and Sudharsan eye record-breaking season
With two group stage matches and playoffs to go, both Gill and Sudharsan can breach the 800-run mark this season.
Only four batters in IPL history have crossed that figure, with Gill being one of them.
Meanwhile, no other season has witnessed two players from the same team register 650-plus runs.
Hence, the GT duo can accomplish this milestone as well.