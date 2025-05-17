Arun Dhumal reflects upon challenges amid IPL 2025's brief suspension
What's the story
Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has clarified that the league's recent eight-day halt was purely precautionary.
He said there was no direct threat to IPL venues but player safety and national sentiment were paramount.
The decision to pause the league amid cross-border tensions came just before its conclusion, posing logistical challenges for resumption and player availability issues.
Stadium evacuation
Dhumal explains Dharamshala Stadium evacuation
Dhumal also shared details of the recent evacuation of the Dharamshala stadium during the PBKS-DC game.
"We were getting certain reports from the nearby district administrations. There was some movement in Pathankot," he told Times of India.
"Panicking fans was the last thing we wanted. That's why we didn't use people in uniforms to evacuate the situation. I went to the ground and explained the situation to the fans."
Resumption plan
Quick resumption required meticulous planning
The swift resumption of IPL needed meticulous planning and coordination with all stakeholders.
Dhumal revealed that despite the uncertainty over the restart date, they had a contingency plan in place.
"There was so much uncertainty when we halted the IPL. We did not know when we would get to restart. The players had gone back."
He admitted that BCCI's vast experience of managing IPL for 17 years helped tackle this challenge.
Importance of resumption
Resuming IPL was crucial despite player commitments
Dhumal stressed that ending the league quickly was important considering players' busy international schedules and other commitments.
He said most players have returned and assured that the quality of the league will be maintained.
"There is no pressure on players to participate as all the parties involved share good relationships with BCCI and franchises," he added.
Resumption
Season to resume on May 17
The 2025 IPL will resume on May 17 after a week of surprises.
As per the BCCI, the remaining matches of IPL 2025 will be held at six venues.
This revised schedule includes two double-headers to be played across Sundays.
The first qualifier will be played on May 29, with the Eliminator taking place on May 30.
Qualifier 2 will be held on June 1 before the all-important final on June 3.