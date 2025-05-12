Sidhu advocates for 'match-winner' Mohammed Shami's inclusion for England Tests
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has lent his voice to support Mohammed Shami's selection in the upcoming tour of England.
This comes as speculation is rife that the fast bowler may be dropped from the team.
Despite a 23-month absence from Test cricket (his last match was against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023), Sidhu believes Shami's unique skills make him an indispensable part of the squad.
Current form
Shami's IPL 2025 performance raises questions
Shami's IPL 2025 performance has been underwhelming, having picked just six wickets in nine innings.
His lack of rhythm in the T20 tournament raised questions over his preparedness for Test cricket.
However, despite these concerns, Sidhu is adamant that Shami should be included in the England tour squad owing to his extraordinary ability to make the ball nip off the surface.
Expert opinion
Sidhu praises Shami's red-ball bowling skills
In an exclusive interview with Sports Today, Sidhu emphasized Shami's prowess as a red-ball bowler.
He said, "When the seam hits, Shami makes it nip off the surface by about six inches."
"That's why, as a red-ball bowler, he is a match-winner — out and out."
Sidhu further stressed that this movement causes more trouble than one that swings in the air, highlighting Shami's potential to be a match-winner in Test cricket.
Historical data
Shami's past performance in England bolsters Sidhu's argument
Shami's past performance in England have been just about decent.
He has played 14 Tests in the country, taking 42 wickets at an average of 40.50, with best figures of 4/57 in an innings.
During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah led India's pace attack all alone in Shami's absence, taking 32 wickets but was overburdened throughout the series.