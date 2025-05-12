What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has lent his voice to support Mohammed Shami's selection in the upcoming tour of England.

This comes as speculation is rife that the fast bowler may be dropped from the team.

Despite a 23-month absence from Test cricket (his last match was against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023), Sidhu believes Shami's unique skills make him an indispensable part of the squad.