What's the story

Chennai Super Kings spinner Noor Ahmad bowled another terrific spell, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Match 57 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.

Courtesy of his four-wicket haul, CSK restricted KKR to 179/6, though it was a decent score on a sticky wicket.

Noor recorded his second four-wicket haul and became the fourth CSK spinner with 20 wickets in an IPL season.