IPL: Noor Ahmad becomes fourth CSK spinner with this record
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings spinner Noor Ahmad bowled another terrific spell, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Match 57 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
Courtesy of his four-wicket haul, CSK restricted KKR to 179/6, though it was a decent score on a sticky wicket.
Noor recorded his second four-wicket haul and became the fourth CSK spinner with 20 wickets in an IPL season.
Spell
Noor takes four wickets
Despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, KKR scored at a good pace, with Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane adding 58 runs.
Noor broke the crucial stand by sending the dangerous Narine back. He dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the same over.
The CSK spinner later dismissed Andre Russell and Rinku Singh to finish a successful spell. He conceded 31 runs from four overs.
Wickets
Second four-fer for Noor in IPL
As mentioned, Noor recorded the second four-wicket haul of his IPL career.
His maiden four-fer came in CSK's IPL 2025 opener, against Mumbai Indians. He took 4/18, his career-best figures in the cash-rich league.
Noor has raced to 44 wickets from 35 IPL matches at an average of 22.81. Overall, he owns 170 T20 scalps at 21.97 (4w: 5, 5w: 1) from 144 matches.
Milestone
Noor joins these legends
With another brilliant performance, Noor has raced to 20 wickets in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, he owns 20 wickets at 17.25 this season.
As per Cricbuzz, Noor has become the fourth CSK spinner to take 20 wickets in an IPL season.
Imran Tahir (26 wickets in 2019), Ravichandran Ashwin (20 wickets in 2011), and Ravindra Jadeja (20 wickets in 2023) are the others.