PBKS openers with three consecutive 50-plus scores in IPL season
Punjab Kings's opener Prabhsimran Singh has equaled a prestigious record in the ongoing IPL 2025 season by smashing three consecutive half-centuries.
This incredible feat makes him only the third PBKS opener to score three successive 50-plus innings in a single IPL season.
His latest performance came against Lucknow Super Giants at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala as he made a match-winning 91.
Here we list the PBKS batters with three successive 50-plus scores in a season.
#1
Prabhsimran Singh - 3 in 2025
In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Prabhsimran played an explosive knock, scored a stunning 91 off just 48 balls.
His preceding two scores read 54 off 36 balls versus Chennai Super Kings and 83 off 49 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders.
With his latest knock, Prabhsimran has raced to 437 runs across 11 games in IPL 2025 at 39.72.
He now owns four fifties this season as his strike rate is 170.03.
#2
KL Rahul - 3 in 2018
KL Rahul had a ground-breaking IPL season in 2018, where he smashed 659 runs across 12 games at 54.91 for PBKS (now Kings XI Punjab).
The tally includes six fifties as he struck at a brilliant rate of 158.41.
He recorded scores worth 54-ball 84* and 70-ball 95* in successive games against Rajasthan Royals that season.
In his succeeding outing against KKR, he made 66 off 29 balls.
#3
Chris Gayle - 3 in 2018
Chris Gayle was the other PBKS opener who was brilliant in 2018.
Having played 11 games that season, Gayle managed 368 runs at 40.88. His strike rate was 146.03 (100: 1, 50s: 3).
His first three outings that season resulted in 50-plus scores.
He started with a 33-ball 63 versus CSK followed by a brilliant 63-ball 104* against SRH.
Gayle blasted a 38-ball 62 in his next match, against KKR.
#4
KL Rahul - 3 in 2019
Rahul features multiple times on this list as he was sensational in 2019 as well.
Having played 14 matches, the then PBKS opener scored 593 runs at 53.90.
His strike rate read 135.38 as Rahul registered six fifties besides a hundred.
He made a 47-ball 55 versus CSK which was followed by a 53-ball 71* against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rahul's ton came in his following assignment, 100* off 64 balls versus Mumbai Indians.
#5
KL Rahul - 3 in 2020
Rahul continued his dream run for PBKS in IPL 2022, smashing 670 runs from 14 matches at 55.83.
Rahul, who led PBKS that season, bagged the Orange Cap. His strike rate of 129.34 was on the lower side as the tally includes five fifties and a ton.
His streak of three-successive fifties started with a 58-ball 74 versus KKR.
He followed that knock with a 49-ball 61* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and a 51-ball 77 versus MI.