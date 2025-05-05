What's the story

Punjab Kings's opener Prabhsimran Singh has equaled a prestigious record in the ongoing IPL 2025 season by smashing three consecutive half-centuries.

This incredible feat makes him only the third PBKS opener to score three successive 50-plus innings in a single IPL season.

His latest performance came against Lucknow Super Giants at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala as he made a match-winning 91.

Here we list the PBKS batters with three successive 50-plus scores in a season.