IPL 2025: KL Rahul reacts after tormenting RCB at 'home'
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) star KL Rahul proved his mettle in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season at Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.
He guided his side to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a blistering 93 not out off just 53 balls.
The win not only kept DC's unbeaten streak intact but also added another chapter to Rahul's successful history against RCB.
Knock
Here's how Rahul conquered Chinnaswamy
Chasing 164, DC were off to a dismal start in the run-chase.
While Faf du Plessis scored two runs, Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for a paltry score of 7. Abishek Porel also failed to chip in, scoring 7 runs.
This was DC get reduced to 30/3. Rahul and Axar Patel added 28 runs thereafter before the latter departed (58/4).
Rahul made his presence felt alongside Tristan Stubbs and subsequently got the job done for the Capitals.
Consistent performer
Rahul's remarkable performance against RCB
Rahul's stellar performance against RCB only further cemented his reputation as a consistent player in this match-up.
He has now scored an impressive 741 runs in just 16 innings against the Bengaluru-based team, including one century and four half-centuries.
This record only goes on to show how Rahul has been consistently delivering when it comes to facing RCB.
Match analysis
Rahul's insights on the match conditions
In the post-match presentation where he was awarded 'Player of the Match,' Rahul revealed what he felt about the pitch conditions.
He called it "a slightly tricky wicket" but emphasized that his time behind the stumps for 20 overs allowed him to know how it played.
"The ball sat in the wicket a little bit but it was consistent, not two paced," he added.
Home ground
Rahul's home advantage at Chinnaswamy
Rahul, a local boy from Bengaluru, said he was comfortable playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
"This is my home ground, I know this better than anyone else, always enjoy playing here," said Rahul.
"I knew what my pockets were to target if I was going big first," he said about his strategy during the run chase.
He also admitted he was lucky to survive an early dropped catch by Rajat Patidar.