Delhi Capitals (DC) star KL Rahul proved his mettle in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season at Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

He guided his side to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a blistering 93 not out off just 53 balls.

The win not only kept DC's unbeaten streak intact but also added another chapter to Rahul's successful history against RCB.