IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj haunts former side RCB with 3/19
What's the story
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj floored his former side Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Siraj, who was once a regular for the RCB, was snapped up by GT in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
The pacer clocked 3/19 from his 4 overs as RCB posted 169/8 in 20 overs.
Bowling
A quality effort from Siraj
In the first over, Siraj saw Jos Buttler drop a catch of RCB opener Phil Salt.
In his next over, the pacer dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, who went for a big shot and was castled.
In his 3rd over, Siraj got Salt to clock 2/15 from three overs inside the powerplay.
Siraj returned to bowl 19th over where he conceded only 4 runs (1 wicket).
Wickets
Siraj races to 98 IPL wickets
Siraj is closing in on 100 IPL scalps. He has raced to 98 wickets at 29.88 (ER: 8.65).
In three matches this season, he owns 5 scalps at 21.40.
Overall in T20s, Siraj has claimed 165 wickets from 144 matches at 25.65 (ER: 8.23).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has now taken 29 T20 wickets in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium at 24.72.