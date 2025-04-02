What's the story

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj floored his former side Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Siraj, who was once a regular for the RCB, was snapped up by GT in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The pacer clocked 3/19 from his 4 overs as RCB posted 169/8 in 20 overs.