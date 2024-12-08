Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Adelaide Test, Morne Morkel critiqued the Indian pacers for underutilizing the pink ball and missing opportunities.

Despite this, he praised Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for their impressive performances.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, playing his second Test match, struggled but Morkel sees it as a learning curve.

The match saw India fold for 180 in the first innings, while Australia responded with 330, leaving India at 12 at the end of the day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah and Siraj took four wickets apiece (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Adelaide Test: Morne Morkel admits Indian pacers underutilized pink ball

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:20 am Dec 08, 202408:20 am

What's the story India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has admitted that the team's pacers failed to capitalize on the benefits of the pink ball under lights. This was on the first evening of the day-night Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Despite a better show on Day 2, Australia took a mammoth 157-run lead. "In the first Test match, our lines and lengths were exceptional," Morkel told reporters.

Performance analysis

Morkel highlights missed opportunities and inconsistent lengths

Morkel noted the team missed opportunities and were inconsistent with their lengths, especially with the new ball. "We wanted to bring stumps into play as much as we can," he said. "I felt that last night with the ball moving around a bit. We missed that, we were slightly off the mark in finding the right length." He added at times they were a touch wide which allowed Australia to leave many balls.

Standout performances

Bumrah and Siraj's performances earn Morkel's praise

Despite the team's overall performance, Morkel lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for their standout performances. Bumrah returned with impressive figures of 4/61, while Siraj also found success late in the innings with a four-wicket haul. "This morning, we got more balls in the right area, more consistently. We bowled better in partnerships," Morkel said about their improved performance on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test against Australia.

Learning curve

Morkel sympathizes with Rana's challenging outing

On the other hand, Harshit Rana had a tough outing in his second Test match, giving away 86 runs without a wicket. Morkel sympathized with the young pacer and saw this as a learning opportunity for him. "Harshit Rana is playing his second Test match, it will be a big learning curve for him," Morkel said about the young player's performance in the Adelaide Test against Australia.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

A sensational six-fer from Mitchell Starc meant India were folded for 180 in the first innings. Australia posted 337/10 in reply thanks to a brilliant 140 from Travis Head and a 64 from Marnus Labuschagne. As mentioned, Bumrah and Siraj dismissed four batters apiece. India were off to a horrendous start in their second outing as they finished the day at 128/5.