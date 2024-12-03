Summarize Simplifying... In short Team India has arrived in Adelaide for the pink-ball Test, with potential rain forecasted on the first day.

In a recent warm-up game, despite rain interruptions, India managed to restrict the Prime Minister's XI to 240.

However, the challenge lies ahead as Australia remains unbeaten in Day/Night Tests in Adelaide, including a historic win against India in 2020 where they bowled India out for 36. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Adelaide Oval will host the impending pink-ball Test

Team India lands in Adelaide amid rain for pink-ball Test

By Parth Dhall 03:22 pm Dec 03, 202403:22 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team has reached Adelaide to play the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The upcoming encounter is a Day/Night pink-ball Test, a format where Australia have ruled the roost. However, their preparations might be hampered by the city's rainy weather. The first day's play at the Adelaide Oval is expected to see rain. Here are further details.

Conditions

A look at potential conditions

As mentioned, the weather forecast predicts possible rain on Day 1 (December 6) of the impending Adelaide Test. In addition to potential showers, the temperature will be around 35°C, marking a hot and humit day. Notably, the following four days will offer dry and sunny conditions in the Adelaied Test set to be played under the lights.

Preparation

Team India's warm-up game

Ahead of the second Test, Team India featured in a pink-ball practice game against a Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. The team saw Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar make a mark. Despite the first day being washed out due to rain, India managed to restrict PM XI to 240 on Day 2, with Rana taking four wickets for 44 runs. The match was later converted into a limited-overs contest, as India compiled 257/5.

Challenges

Australia unbeaten in D/N Tests in Adelaide

India will enter the Adelaide Test with a 1-0 lead, having won by 295 runs in Perth. Notably, Australia have faced India only once in Day/Night Tests. The Aussies won the pink-ball fixture held in Adelaide in 2020. Australia scripted history after bowling India out for 36 in the second innings. They won the match by eight wickets. Notably, Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test in Adelaide.