Jasprit Bumrah showcased his bowling prowess by securing his second Test fifer against Australia, dismissing four players on the first day, including Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Steven Smith.

Rishabh Pant's crucial catch of Carey's ball played a significant role in Bumrah's record-equaling dismissal, contributing to India's strong performance in the Perth Test.

Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah registers his second Test fifer against Australia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:18 am Nov 23, 202410:18 am

What's the story Indian cricket team's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has added another illustrious feather to his already illustrious hat. The stand-in Indian skipper dismissed Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey with his first delivery on the second day of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at Perth's Optus Stadium. He thus completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he equaled Indian legends Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan in terms of Test fifers.

Match strategy

Bumrah's strategic dismissal of Carey

Bumrah dismissed Carey with a short-of-good length ball which the southpaw edged to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, he dismissed four batters in the final session of Day 1. The side was reduced to 38/5 as Jasprit Bumrah picked up three early scalps, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Steven Smith. Pat Cummins was his other victim on the opening day. Meanwhile, Bumrah's brilliance meant the Aussies were folded for just 104.

Teamwork

Pant's crucial role in Bumrah's record-equaling dismissal

As mentioned, Pant was instrumental in Bumrah's record-equaling dismissal of Carey. Pant perfectly caught the ball which had brushed the outside edge of Carey's bat, completing Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Pant and Bumrah's teamwork played a major role in India's performance on the second day of the Perth Test against Australia.

Stats

Yet another fifer for Bumrah

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5/30 across 18 overs. With his latest fifer, Bumrah has raced to 178 wickets in 41 Tests. His current bowling average of 20.16 is the third-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets. This was his 11th fifer in the format. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings against Australia as he owns 37 wickets from eight matches against them at 19.18 (5W: 2).

DYK

Bumrah joins Kapil Dev

Bumrah now shares the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. This was his seventh fifer in this regard. Overall, Bumrah has raced to 118 wickets across 27 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 22.55. Among Indians, only Anil Kumble (141), Ishant (130), Zaheer (119), and Mohammed Shami (119) have more wickets in SENA nations.