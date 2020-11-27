Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has been added to India's ODI squad as cover for Navdeep Saini. The update came just hours before the series opener against Australia. According to a BCCI media release, Saini had complained of "back spasm". The cricket board also updated that senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series. Here is more.

Quote An excerpt from the official statement of BCCI

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added T Natarajan to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday. Navdeep Saini complained of back spasm and Natarajan has been added as a back-up," an official release from the BCCI read.

Run A splendid run for Natarajan in the IPL 2020

Natarajan was phenomenal with the ball in the IPL 2020, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his presence felt in the death overs, having bowled as many as 71 yorkers during this phase. He conceded only 57 off these deliveries at an economy of 4.81. Overall, Natarajan finished as SRH's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having scalped 16 at an average of 31.50.

Information He was named among the additional bowlers initially

Natarajan was initially among the four additional bowlers for the tour, alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi and Ishan Porel. However, he was roped in as Varun Chakravarthy's replacement in the T20I squad after the leg-spinner was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Ishant Ishant ruled out of the Test series

In a blow for Team India, speedster Ishant has been ruled out of the Test series, despite recovering completely from his side strain. It is understood that he is still building up his workload to achieve Test match fitness. The 32-year-old had been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after suffering an abdominal muscle tear during the IPL 2020.

