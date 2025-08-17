Jannik Sinner makes records with Cincinnati Open final berth
What's the story
World number one Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday by securing a straight-set victory over Terence Atmane at the Cincinnati Open. The defending champion in Ohio, Sinner won the match 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 without facing a single break point. This victory marked his 200th tour-level win on hard courts and extended his winning streak on this surface to an impressive 26 matches. Here's more.
Path to victory
Sinner fights hard to win the match
Sinner's path to the final wasn't easy. He had to overcome a tough first set against Atmane, who had already stunned top-10 players Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune on his way to his maiden ATP Tour semi-final. The Frenchman served brilliantly in the seventh game, hitting three aces in a row and keeping Sinner on his toes. However, a crucial error from Atmane gave Sinner an opening as he capitalized on it to win the closely-fought first set 7-6(4). In the second set, Sinner quickly found his rhythm and started dominating Atmane's service games. Despite a tough opening service game that went to four Deuces, he won the second set 6-2.
Information
Sinner reaches his 28th tour-level final
As for Sinner, he will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the final on Monday (August 18). This match will be crucial for him as it will be his 28th tour-level final.
Opta stats
Massive records for Sinner with semi-final win
Since 1990, Sinner (23 years 356 days) is youngest player to reach eight consecutive finals at ATP Masters 1000 and Grand Slam events entered, surpassing Roger Federer (24 years 273 days). Meanwhile, the Italian is the first player to reach back-to-back men's singles finals at the Cincinnati Open since Federer (2014-15).