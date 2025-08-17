Jannik Sinner makes records with Cincinnati Open final berth

Path to victory

Sinner fights hard to win the match

Sinner's path to the final wasn't easy. He had to overcome a tough first set against Atmane, who had already stunned top-10 players Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune on his way to his maiden ATP Tour semi-final. The Frenchman served brilliantly in the seventh game, hitting three aces in a row and keeping Sinner on his toes. However, a crucial error from Atmane gave Sinner an opening as he capitalized on it to win the closely-fought first set 7-6(4). In the second set, Sinner quickly found his rhythm and started dominating Atmane's service games. Despite a tough opening service game that went to four Deuces, he won the second set 6-2.