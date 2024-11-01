Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, IPL franchises have released several high-profile players ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Notable releases include Rishabh Pant from Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer from Kolkata Knight Riders, KL Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal from Rajasthan Royals, and Mohammed Shami from Gujarat Titans.

These unexpected moves have added a thrilling twist to the upcoming auction, promising an exciting reshuffling of teams. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rishabh Pant will enter the mega auction (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Here are surprise releases ahead of mega auction

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:53 pm Nov 01, 202412:53 pm

What's the story The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2025 mega auction. While several high-profile cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Pat Cummins, and Rashid Khan have been retained by their respective teams, some big names will be heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction next month. Here are six such surprise releases.

Player #1

Delhi Capitals release Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, is one of the players not retained by their respective franchises. Despite being DC's most-capped player and their all-time highest run-scorer, Pant will enter the upcoming mega auction. The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scored 3,284 runs in 111 IPL matches and made a successful return in IPL 2024 after recovering from severe car accident injuries.

Player #2

Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in IPL 2024, has also been released by his franchise. The 29-year-old right-handed batter is known for his match-winning performances and leadership skills. Despite ending KKR's decade-long wait for an IPL title under his captaincy last season, Iyer will now be up for grabs in the forthcoming mega auction.

Player #3

Lucknow Super Giants release KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, has been released by the franchise. The 32-year-old right-handed batter was LSG's highest run-scorer over the last three years and ended as their top scorer in IPL 2022 and 2024. Despite his batting prowess, Rahul will now be a part of the upcoming mega auction.

Player #4

Rajasthan Royals release Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, a vital cog of the Rajasthan Royals since 2018 and T20 World Cup-winning captain for England, was not retained by the Jaipur-based franchise. One of the best overseas batters in IPL, Buttler will now head into the upcoming mega auction. RR's decision has added another high-profile player to the pool for next month's event.

Player #5

Ahmedabad franchise release Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami, who missed IPL 2024 due to injury-related issues, wasn't retained by Gujarat Titans. Despite his incredible form in previous seasons, including winning the Purple Cap in IPL 2023 with 28 wickets from 17 games at an economy rate of 8.03, Shami has been released. This could be due to worries about his fitness and will see him enter the upcoming mega auction.

Player #6

Rajasthan Royals release Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL's leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't part of the list of six players retained by RR. The only bowler to have taken 200 wickets in IPL history, Chahal will now be a part of the upcoming mega auction. Instead of retaining him, RR opted to keep Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma for the next season.