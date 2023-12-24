Record-breaking ODI spells from Indian bowlers in 2023

By Parth Dhall

During the World Cup, Mohammed Shami became the first Indian bowler with an ODI seven-wicket haul.

India ruled the roost in 2023 with a stellar ICC Cricket World Cup run at home. Although they lost the final to Australia, their 10-match unbeaten run made headlines. While India's batting was top-notch, their bowlers also entered the record books across series and tournaments. From Mohammed Shami's record-breaking seven-wicket haul to Siraj's Asia Cup exploits, the Indian bowlers were all over the place.

Mohammed Shami: 7/57 against NZ, WC 2023

Shami starred in India's splendid win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final. The Indian seamer took seven wickets as India bowled NZ out for 327 while defending 397. He became the first Indian bowler with a seven-wicket haul in ODIs. Shami now also has the best bowling returns in World Cup knockouts, having broken Gary Gilmour's record.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/21 against SL, WC 2023

Siraj wreaked havoc in the 2023 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. He took six wickets (6/21) as the hosts were bundled out for a mere 50, batting first. He took five of SL's first six wickets as the Lankans were reduced to 12/6. Siraj took four of these wickets in one over, becoming the first Indian to do so in an ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav: 5/25 against Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

India thrashed Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter in Colombo. The Men in Blue defended a mammoth 356/2 after rain pushed the match into the reserve day. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav propelled India to their biggest ODI win over Pakistan (by 228 runs) by taking a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep became just the third Indian spinner with an ODI fifer against Pakistan.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/33 against SA, WC 2023

Ravindra Jadeja starred with his all-round skills in India's 243-run win over South Africa World Cup 2023 in Kolkata. Jadeja, who smashed an unbeaten 29(15), later took a five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bowled out for 83 while chasing 327. With this, he became only the second Indian spinner with a World Cup fifer. The left-arm spinner conceded 33 runs in nine overs.

Arshdeep Singh: 5/37 against SA

Pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh starred for India as they bowled out South Africa for just 116 in the 1st ODI. The left-arm seamer, who perturbed the Proteas in tandem with Avesh Khan, took five wickets. He became the first Indian pacer with an ODI fifer against the Proteas in SA. The left-arm seamer took five wickets for just 37 runs in 10 overs.