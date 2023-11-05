Ravindra Jadeja becomes second Indian spinner with a WC fifer

Ravindra Jadeja becomes second Indian spinner with a WC fifer

By Parth Dhall 09:16 pm Nov 05, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets for just 33 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja starred with his all-round skills in India's 243-run win over South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Jadeja, who smashed an unbeaten 29(15), later took a five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bowled out for 83 while chasing 327. With this, he became only the second Indian spinner with a World Cup fifer.

The pick of India's bowlers

Jadeja, the pick of India's bowlers, came into the attack as a first-change bowler. He started by dismissing SA skipper Temba Bavuma and then removed Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada. The left-arm spinner conceded 33 runs in nine overs, including a maiden. Jadeja choked the Proteas across two spells, with his first being the decider.

Jadeja joins Yuvraj Singh in this club

Jadeja recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. It was also his second fifer in the format. Moreover, Jadeja has become only the second Indian spinner to pick up a World Cup fifer. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the only other Indian spinner with this feat. He took a fifer against Ireland in the 2011 World Cup.

Other feats attained by Jadeja

Jadeja has become the third Indian bowler to take a fifer against South Africa in ODI cricket. Sunil Joshi and Yuzvendra Chahal are the only Indians with this record. Overall, Jadeja is the seventh Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. He is also the second Indian with an ODI fifer at Eden Gardens after Anil Kumble.

Second-most WC wickets among Indian spinners

Jadeja now has the second-most wickets among Indian spinners in the World Cup (25 wickets at 26.96). He broke a tie with Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj (20 each), Jadeja is now only behind Kumble, who owns 31 World Cup wickets.

Jadeja also starred with the bat

Jadeja also batted well for India in the slog overs. India lost Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in quick succession after India crossed 220. Suryakumar Yadav joined Virat Kohli and attacked the Proteas bowlers. Jadeja played a similar cameo after SKY's departure. He slammed an unbeaten 29(15), having hammered 3 fours and 1 six. Jadeja's knock allowed Kohli to reach his 49th ODI ton.

India thump South Africa by 243 runs

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India after they elected to bat. The former smashed a 24-ball 40 before India were 93/2. Kohli and Iyer added a century stand to lift India. Suryakumar (22) and Jadeja (29*) helped India reach 326/5. The SA batters faced the wrath of Jadeja, who dismantled SA's middle order. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each.