Sports

Deepak Chahar ruled out of remaining IND-SA ODIs: Here's why

Deepak Chahar ruled out of remaining IND-SA ODIs: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Oct 08, 2022, 03:58 pm 1 min read

Chahar has snapped up 15 wickets in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow, Indian seamer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against South Africa. Chahar, 30, complained of a stiff back post the T20I series against SA and missed the first ODI as well. All-Rounder Washington Sundar, who last played an ODI in February 2022, replaces him. India currently trail the three-match series 0-1. Here's more.

Developments A look at the developments

Chahar returned to the internationals after six months in August, having undergone a complete recovery from a back injury. He aced the Zimbabwe one-dayers and found decent success in the SA T20Is, including a brisk 31 with the willow in Indore. He hurt his back post the 20-over duels and will now head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehab.