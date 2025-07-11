'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer out! Ajay Devgn turns matchmaker
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, has finally dropped. Set in Scotland, the trailer gives us a sneak peek into the action and comedy that awaits us. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles. Here's a breakdown.
Trailer highlights
Devgn takes a jibe at Pakistan in the trailer
The trailer opens with a nod to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, where Devgn continues his role as Jassi. Early on in the trailer, he makes a jibe at Pakistan for its bombings in India. The film also features an interesting Sunny Deol reference from Border. Thakur and Devgn's chemistry is further explored after their viral hook step from Pehla Tu Duja Tu.
Teaser insights
Tale of pretence and false identity
The teaser for Son of Sardaar 2, released on June 26, featured Devgn as the sardaar who brings an unstoppable wave of chaos and comedy. The teaser also gave us a glimpse into his chemistry with Thakur. In the trailer, we get to see that Devgn and Thakur's characters will pretend to be parents to a woman to help her marry her love. During this pretence, Jassi acts like an army colonel, paving way for a lot of humor.
Cast details
The film will be released on July 25, 2025
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 features an ensemble cast including Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, and the late Mukul Dev. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. It is produced by Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Devgn Ffilms and SOS 2 Limited. The film will be released on July 25, 2025.