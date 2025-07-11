'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer out! Ajay Devgn turns matchmaker

The much-anticipated trailer for Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn , has finally dropped. Set in Scotland, the trailer gives us a sneak peek into the action and comedy that awaits us. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles. Here's a breakdown.

Trailer highlights Devgn takes a jibe at Pakistan in the trailer The trailer opens with a nod to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, where Devgn continues his role as Jassi. Early on in the trailer, he makes a jibe at Pakistan for its bombings in India. The film also features an interesting Sunny Deol reference from Border. Thakur and Devgn's chemistry is further explored after their viral hook step from Pehla Tu Duja Tu.

Teaser insights Tale of pretence and false identity The teaser for Son of Sardaar 2, released on June 26, featured Devgn as the sardaar who brings an unstoppable wave of chaos and comedy. The teaser also gave us a glimpse into his chemistry with Thakur. In the trailer, we get to see that Devgn and Thakur's characters will pretend to be parents to a woman to help her marry her love. During this pretence, Jassi acts like an army colonel, paving way for a lot of humor.