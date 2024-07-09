In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Varun Dhawan is teaming up with his father, David, for a new romantic comedy.

The shooting is set to begin at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, with Varun juggling this project alongside another, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, while also embracing his new role as a father.

The team aims to wrap up the project by Diwali, adding another comedic role to Varun's portfolio.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan team up again

Varun Dhawan will start shooting father David's rom-com this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:44 am Jul 09, 202410:44 am

What's the story Varun Dhawan is set to collaborate with his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, for a new romantic comedy. The project, which is yet to be titled, will also feature actors Mrunal Thakur and Sreeleela. Varun, who recently wrapped up Baby John, is scheduled to begin work on this new venture on Friday, reported Mid-Day. This marks the fourth collaboration between the father-son duo, following their successful ventures Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

Pre-production

Preparations underway for upcoming Dhawan rom-com

The lead cast has already started table reads in preparation for the upcoming shoot. An insider told Mid-Day that the shoot is set to start at Mehboob Studios in Bandra on Friday. A large set has been constructed, and during the first week, David will film indoor scenes with the leading man at the venue. The filming schedule has been strategically planned to utilize the monsoon season at the Bandra studio before moving to other locations.

Work-Life balance

Varun balances new project with fatherhood

Varun, who recently embraced fatherhood, will be managing this project alongside Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The team is working hard to ensure the project stays on schedule. If everything goes as planned, they aim to complete the project by Diwali. This new venture adds to Varun's impressive portfolio of comedic roles and marks another collaboration with his father David.