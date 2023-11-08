Box office collection: 'Aankh Micholi' gets lost amid bad reviews

By Aikantik Bag 09:59 am Nov 08, 202309:59 am

'Aankh Micholi' box office collection

Mrunal Thakur is currently one of the most sought-after actors in India. She started from television and is now working on stellar projects across film industries. Her recent Hindi outing Aankh Micholi has been underwhelming at the box office. The makers hardly promoted it and with negative word of mouth, the movie has struggled to surpass the Rs. 2 crore mark.

No growth in box office collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Umesh Shukla directorial earned Rs. 20 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.54 crore in India. The comedy-drama received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, and Darshan Jariwala, among others. The movie is pitted against 12th Fail at the box office.

