After South rampage, 'Sita Ramam' set to release in Hindi

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 27, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

'Sita Ramam' will release in Hindi on September 2.

After wreaking havoc at the box office in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is set to make its way to the hearts of Hindi-speaking audiences. The epic love saga will release in Hindi on September 2. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studio has taken up the onus of releasing the Hindi version of the period romance drama. Dive in for details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sita Ramam has joined the league of successful 2022 South Indian films, a list adorned by RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Karthikeya 2.

Not only will the Hindi screenings take the content to a larger audience, but they will also contribute to the overall revenue.

Since Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are already popular in the north, pulling crowds shouldn't be too tough.

Announcement The makers' announcement has sent fans into a frenzy

Vyjayanthi Movies delighted the fans on Friday after making the announcement. It posted, "#SitaRamam to mesmerize in Hindi, Grand Release on Sep 2nd (sic)," and tagged the prominent cast and crew associated with the film. Fans were quick to respond, and several netizens responded saying they cannot wait to watch it, especially after hearing all the rave reviews! One cinephile wrote, "Thank God, finally!"

Box Office 'Sita Ramam' pulled crowds despite theatrical clashes

The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial has reportedly crossed the Rs. 65cr mark (worldwide box office). It only took three days for the multilingual period drama to rake in Rs. 25cr (worldwide). The collections are particularly impressive considering it clashed with Telugu film Bimbisara and Brad Pitt's Bullet Train. All the films were released on August 5 and, despite the face-off, have managed to woo cine-goers.

Information Know more about the cast, crew of 'Sita Ramam'

Apart from Salmaan and Thakur, Sita Ramam boasts an impressive ensemble comprising Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhumika Chawla. The film was bankrolled by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. The music department has been spearheaded by Vishal Chandrashekhar (Rangoon), while PS Vinod (Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha) and Shreyaas Krishna (Mahaan) have taken care of the cinematography.