Dulquer Salmaan supremacy is prominent across all industries. The actor with his impeccable acting skills and impish grin has made his way into millions of hearts. After making his debut back in 2012, Salmaan gained recognition as a romantic actor but he soon changed this notion by taking up challenging roles. On the actor's 36th birthday, we look at his upcoming titles.

#1 'Sita Ramam'

The actor will star in the Telugu film Sita Ramam along with actors Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna among others. During the trailer launch event, Salmaan revealed that he did not want to take up any more romantic films. However, he agreed to this one because of its "timeless" and "epic" story and decided he'd do "one last love story, one for the ages."

*"I don't want do any Love stories.... One Last Romantic Movie, One Last Love story..... Now this is the last love story I will do....." ~ @dulQuer #DulquerSalmaan #SitaRamam pic.twitter.com/UbenB8kfJ3 — unni (@unnirajendran_) July 25, 2022

#2 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Guns & Gulaabs is another upcoming project that will stream on Netflix. "Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me. Here's presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever web series, and my first collaboration with the amazing duo Raj and DK (sic)," he'd written on Instagram while releasing his first look image.

#3 'King of Kotha'

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the gangster flick King of Kotha will feature Salmaan in a never-seen-before role! In a recent interview, Salmaan revealed that the audience was demanding a complete entertainer from him which would have catchy songs, whistle-worthy moments, and elevation sequences. Salmaan had confirmed that King of Kotha would have all the above elements! The film will go on floors soon.

#4 'Chup'

The title of Chup was unveiled on Guru Dutt's death anniversary last year. A tribute to the legendary filmmaker, R Balki's psychological thriller will feature Salmaan alongside actors Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. "It's an experimental film but it's something I am very curious about. All of you will also be curious about it when it comes out," Salmaan had told PTI.

#5 'Othiram Kadakam'

Soubin Shahir and Salmaan announced their ambitious project—Othiram Kadakam back in the year 2021. Since then, the film was assumed to be shelved but according to recent reports, the director confirmed that the project will definitely see fruition. Moreover, the highly-anticipated project will be made on a big budget and will also have elements of horror and comedy to it.

