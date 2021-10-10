Dulquer Salmaan-led R Balki's next titled 'Chup'

R Balki has revealed the title of his career-first thriller! 'Chup' will have Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan in the lead

Ending all speculations, makers have officially confirmed the title of R Balki's next project featuring Dulquer Salmaan. The psychological thriller, also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol, will be called Chup. Announcing the title, makers also shared the first look of the movie and it seems to be a tribute to the late legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt as it features his face.

Announcement

Dutt seems to be intricately woven into the plot

The motion poster not only features Dutt's face but also the song Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye Toh Kya Hai from his film Pyaasa plays in the background. The words on the poster read: "Revenge of the artist," so he might be intricately woven into the plot. Another big Dutt-connection is, the title was announced on the Kaagaz Ke Phool director's death anniversary.

Twitter Post

'This is a dream come true,' wrote Dhanwanthary

Support

Poster impressed Balki's frequent collaborators, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar

As soon as the title and poster were revealed, many top Bollywood artists like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have been sharing the news. Notably, both stars have worked on more than one project with the Cheeni Kum director. Chup marks Balki's first tryst with the thriller genre. The project was teased way back in May and the primary cast was announced in August.

Roles

Balki is working with the four leads for first time

Reportedly, the team began shooting for the thriller in Mumbai around August, too. Apart from Chup being a new genre for Balki, it will also be the first time that he works with Salmaan, Deol, Bhatt, or Dhanwanthary. While nothing much is known about the story and the motion poster has only piqued our curiosity, Dhanwanthary will play the love interest of Salmaan's character.

Quote

Shoot began few months back, 'Chup' aiming early 2022 release

The Pad Man helmer had been "excited" about picking up this movie. He earlier said, "After months of waiting, for me, it's exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting." For now, the writer-director is aiming at an early 2022 release date, although the medium remains unknown.