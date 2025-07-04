Samsung accidentally reveals design of its tri-fold smartphone

Samsung 's upcoming "multifold" device, speculated to be named the Galaxy G Fold, has been partially revealed through the latest One UI 8 software update. The animations included in the update show off key design elements of this innovative device, including its dual-hinge folding mechanism, display layout, camera configuration, and NFC placement.

Device details First teased at Unpacked event Samsung first teased its new foldable at the Unpacked event in January. The teaser included a basic illustration of what appears to be a triple-screen phone, which matches the design shown in the leaked animations. The device will have three display panels and a large triple-camera setup on the rear.

Folding process How the device will fold The animations also give a glimpse of how the device will fold. It shows two hinges, with the left-hand display folding inwards. This suggests that the right-hand display is meant to fold over it. One animation also warns against folding the right-hand panel first as its camera module could stop the left panel from folding flat and damage it in the process. This design differentiates it from Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design, which was the first commercially available trifold phone.