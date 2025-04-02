Samsung's AI-powered washing machines launched—Here's what they can do
What's the story
Samsung has announced its first range of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered top load washing machines.
The new range, dubbed Bespoke AI Top Load Washers, comes in three different capacities: 25-inch, 24-inch, and 21-inch.
Customers can choose from five color options: Black Caviar, Deep Charcoal, Lavender Gray, White, and Brushed Navy.
The Digital Inverter Motor employed in these machines offers a robust warranty period of up to 20 years.
Smart features
AI technologies enhance washing performance
The new washers come with three advanced AI technologies: AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI VRT+.
The AI Wash feature detects the fabric type and weight to recommend the best settings for water level, agitation, and cycle duration.
It offers up to 25% more protection for delicate garments while providing thorough cleaning for heavier fabrics.
Sustainable washing
AI Energy Mode and VRT+ ensure efficiency
The AI Energy Mode, accessible via SmartThings Energy, lets you cut down energy consumption by as much as 20%, encouraging sustainable washing.
Meanwhile, the AI VRT+ (Vibration Reduction Technology Plus) guarantees quieter operation by assessing floor conditions and modifying settings to reduce noise and vibration.
Together, these features promise an efficient and user-friendly laundry experience.
Innovative cleaning
Ecobubble technology reduces energy, water usage
Samsung's Bespoke AI Top Load Washers also feature Ecobubble technology, which employs BubbleStorm (a fan-like device) to dissolve detergent into foam for faster and deeper penetration into fabrics.
The Dual Storm feature mixes detergent and clothes thoroughly for a more effective wash.
This innovative tech minimizes fabric damage, consumes up to 25% less energy, and 14% less water while delivering faster and gentler cleaning and improving fabric care by 20%.
Convenience and performance
Additional features enhance user experience
Samsung's new washers also come with Hygiene Steam and Super Speed Mode features.
The former eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and stubborn stains without pre-treatment, while the latter cleans a full load in just 31 minutes while maintaining high washing standards.
Plus, SmartThings connectivity lets you control and monitor your washers remotely for added convenience.