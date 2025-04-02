What's the story

Samsung has announced its first range of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered top load washing machines.

The new range, dubbed Bespoke AI Top Load Washers, comes in three different capacities: 25-inch, 24-inch, and 21-inch.

Customers can choose from five color options: Black Caviar, Deep Charcoal, Lavender Gray, White, and Brushed Navy.

The Digital Inverter Motor employed in these machines offers a robust warranty period of up to 20 years.