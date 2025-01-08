You can now pre-book Samsung Galaxy S25 series in India
What's the story
Ahead of the official launch event on January 22, Samsung has opened the pre-reservation of its upcoming Galaxy S25 series in India.
The new range will likely include at least three models: the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Rumors also point toward a fourth model, Galaxy S25 Slim, which could be Samsung's thinnest flagship smartphone yet.
Reservation perks
Pre-reservation benefits and options for customers
Customers can now pre-reserve their preferred model from the Galaxy S25 series by paying a refundable token amount of ₹2,000.
This pre-reservation not only ensures priority access to the new devices but also offers benefits worth ₹5,000.
Those who pre-order via Samsung's official website will get the option to choose limited-edition color variants and different RAM/storage configurations for their device.
Additional benefits
Trade-in option and early sale access
Apart from color and configuration choices, Samsung India also gives customers the option to trade-in their existing smartphones at the best possible value.
The pre-reservation fee provides customers early access to sales of these devices through participating online or offline stores across India.
However, if a customer changes their mind post-launch, they can get a full refund of the token amount.
Expected specifications
Anticipated features of the Galaxy S25 series
The Galaxy S25 series is expected to offer a much improved software experience with OneUI 7 and pack state-of-the-art mobile hardware.
But, Samsung has not yet unveiled the complete features and capabilities of the upcoming smartphones.
Nevertheless, tech enthusiasts can pre-reserve their device for just ₹2,000 to get the best deals on the Galaxy S25 series.