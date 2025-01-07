Samsung finally joins Qi2 wireless charging revolution: What is it
What's the story
Samsung has announced its plans to bring Qi2 wireless charging into its Galaxy phones in 2025, according to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).
The Qi2 tech, which was originally meant to deliver an Apple MagSafe-like experience for all compatible phones, had not been adopted by most Android makers in 2024.
But, that's all set to change this year.
Tech evolution
Qi2 wireless charging: A new era for Samsung Galaxy
Samsung reaffirmed its dedication to the Qi2 standard in a WPC press release, saying, "The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025."
The company also said that consumers can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025.
This is a major step forward for the tech giant, as it looks to improve user experience with faster, more efficient charging.
Charging revolution
Qi2 wireless charging: A game-changer in smartphone technology
The Qi2 standard, which was introduced at CES 2023, allows devices to charge wirelessly at up to 15W. This is a notable improvement over the previous Qi standard, which had limitations in terms of speed and efficiency.
With the new magnetic alignment feature, users can easily dock their devices onto compatible chargers without worrying about precise placement.
Google has also shown interest in Qi2 by contributing its high-power wireless charging tech to WPC for the development of Qi v2.2.
Upcoming developments
WPC's future plans for Qi2 wireless charging
The WPC has also revealed that the upcoming Qi v2.1 will come with a redesigned wireless car charger with a moving charging coil.
The innovative design can adjust and locate a phone irrespective of its size or where it is placed on the charger, making it more convenient for the user.
Plus, more Android devices are expected to adopt the MagSafe-based Qi2 charging standard in 2025, further expanding its market presence.
New certification
WPC introduces 'Qi2 Ready' certification for smartphones
The WPC has also launched a "Qi2 Ready" certification for phones that need a case to add the magnetic alignment ring but otherwise meet the charging standard's specifications.
This new certification could potentially explain recent rumors about the need for a case to enable magnetic charging on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 phones.
Currently, most Android phones require a case with an embedded magnet for MagSafe-style wireless charging, making this development significant.