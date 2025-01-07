What's the story

Leading chipmaker NVIDIA has announced the launch of a personal AI supercomputer called Project Digits. The announcement was made at CES and the product will be available in May.

At the heart of Project Digits lies the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, a compact yet powerful processor that can run complex AI models from a standard power outlet.

It is designed to empower researchers, data scientists, and students, providing high-performance computing capabilities to individual users.