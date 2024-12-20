Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram is set to revolutionize video editing with its upcoming AI feature.

This tool, powered by Meta's Movie Gen AI, allows users to alter videos with a simple text prompt, changing outfits, backgrounds, and even the user's appearance.

The feature will be available next year

Instagram's upcoming AI editing tools will completely reimagine your videos

By Akash Pandey 11:21 am Dec 20, 202411:21 am

What's the story Instagram is about to change the way you edit your videos forever. The platform will introduce a generative AI editing feature by next year, allowing users to "change nearly any aspect of your videos," as revealed by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. The technology, powered by Meta's Movie Gen AI model, is aimed at giving creators advanced tools to transform their content without being a video editing pro.

Feature details

A game-changer for content creators?

The upcoming AI editing feature promises to be a game-changer for content creators. It will allow you to make adjustments with a "simple text prompt," as Mosseri demonstrated in an announcement video. The video shows early research AI models capable of changing the user's outfit, background environments, and overall appearance. In one case, Mosseri is turned into a felt puppet, showcasing the potential of this tech.

Tech capabilities

Seamless integration and subtle changes

The AI tech also shows how easily it can add new elements into videos. It can add objects into the background or accessorize the user without changing anything else in their attire. Even as Mosseri moves quickly in the video, the added backgrounds and clothing do not warp unnaturally, highlighting the sophistication of this AI model.

AI model

Instagram is the first platform to use Meta's Movie Gen

Meta unveiled its Movie Gen AI video generator in October, promising to "preserve human identity and motion" in the videos it creates or edits. The announcement came after similar models were introduced by competitors like OpenAI's Sora and Adobe's Firefly Video model. However, Instagram is the first platform confirmed by Meta to use this text-to-video model.