Seen as a promising tool for future AI development, Genie 2 is part of Google's increased investment in world model research.

Genie 2 is a successor to the original Genie

Google's new AI model creates playable 3D worlds from images

By Mudit Dube 11:15 am Dec 05, 202411:15 am

What's the story DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) research division, has unveiled a new model called Genie 2. The advanced AI can generate an infinite number of interactive 3D worlds from just a single image and text description. The model succeeds the original Genie, which was released earlier this year. It is similar to models being developed by World Labs and Israeli start-up Decart.

Advanced features

Genie 2's capabilities and training

Genie 2 aims to generate a diverse set of rich 3D worlds, where you can jump, swim, and do a lot more with a mouse or keyboard. The model has been trained on videos, which allows it to simulate object interactions, animations, lighting effects, physics principles, reflections as well as the behavior of non-player characters (NPCs). Most of the simulations created by Genie 2 look like high-quality video games.

AI interaction

Genie 2's intelligent response and consistency

Genie 2 can create consistent worlds with varying perspectives, such as first-person and isometric views, for as long as a minute. "Genie 2 responds intelligently to actions taken by pressing keys on a keyboard, identifying the character and moving it correctly," per DeepMind's blog post. Unlike other world models that often fail with artifacting, consistency, and hallucination-related issues, Genie 2 can remember parts of a simulated scene that aren't in view and render them accurately when they become visible again.

Research tool

Genie 2's potential applications and future development

DeepMind envisions Genie 2 as a research and creative tool for prototyping interactive experiences and evaluating AI agents. "Thanks to Genie 2's out-of-distribution generalization capabilities, concept art and drawings can be turned into fully interactive environments," the company stated. Although still in its infancy, DeepMind believes Genie 2 will be critical in developing future AI agents. This is supported by Google's increased investment in world model research, the next big thing in generative AI.