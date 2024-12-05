Summarize Simplifying... In short Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, suggests that the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) may not bring immediate drastic changes, but could speed up processes over time.

He also hints at a shift in OpenAI's definition of AGI to "superintelligence", which could be achieved in a few thousand days.

This change could potentially allow OpenAI to break free from its profit-sharing deal with Microsoft, paving the way for its ambitions to become a major tech giant.

Altman is shifting definition of AGI

Sam Altman dials back expectations for artificial general intelligence

By Akash Pandey 11:05 am Dec 05, 2024

What's the story OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has dialed down expectations from artificial general intelligence (AGI). Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Altman hinted that AGI may come sooner than expected but its implications could be less profound than previously believed. This is a departure from OpenAI's earlier position that AGI could "elevate humanity" and "give everyone incredible new capabilities."

Safety perspective

Altman downplays safety concerns associated with AGI

Altman also tackled the safety concerns that are usually tied to AGI. He said, "A lot of the safety concerns that we and others expressed actually don't come at the AGI moment." He added that once AGI is developed, the world would mostly remain the same, but things could move faster. This perspective is different from common fears of risks from advanced AI systems.

Economic impact

OpenAI's revised stance on AGI and economic disruption

Notably, Altman hinted at a possible revision in OpenAI's definition of AGI, which was previously described as being capable of "automating the great majority of intellectual labor." He also spoke about the economic disruption AGI would cause, noting that it could take longer than anticipated due to societal inertia. Altman proposed that major changes may not happen immediately after AGI but could unfold over time.

Business strategy

Business implications and future plans

Now, OpenAI is using the term "superintelligence" to define what was once AGI. Altman has hinted this level of AI could be achieved "in a few thousand days." Notably, OpenAI's complex business agreement with Microsoft has a clause that allows it to exit once AGI is declared, not superintelligence. Breaking free from its profit-sharing deal with Microsoft would be pivotal for OpenAI's ambitions to become the next major for-profit tech giant.