Sam Altman dials back expectations for artificial general intelligence
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has dialed down expectations from artificial general intelligence (AGI). Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Altman hinted that AGI may come sooner than expected but its implications could be less profound than previously believed. This is a departure from OpenAI's earlier position that AGI could "elevate humanity" and "give everyone incredible new capabilities."
Altman downplays safety concerns associated with AGI
Altman also tackled the safety concerns that are usually tied to AGI. He said, "A lot of the safety concerns that we and others expressed actually don't come at the AGI moment." He added that once AGI is developed, the world would mostly remain the same, but things could move faster. This perspective is different from common fears of risks from advanced AI systems.
OpenAI's revised stance on AGI and economic disruption
Notably, Altman hinted at a possible revision in OpenAI's definition of AGI, which was previously described as being capable of "automating the great majority of intellectual labor." He also spoke about the economic disruption AGI would cause, noting that it could take longer than anticipated due to societal inertia. Altman proposed that major changes may not happen immediately after AGI but could unfold over time.
Business implications and future plans
Now, OpenAI is using the term "superintelligence" to define what was once AGI. Altman has hinted this level of AI could be achieved "in a few thousand days." Notably, OpenAI's complex business agreement with Microsoft has a clause that allows it to exit once AGI is declared, not superintelligence. Breaking free from its profit-sharing deal with Microsoft would be pivotal for OpenAI's ambitions to become the next major for-profit tech giant.